Former treasurer accused of stealing $240k from Maryland youth athletic club

A former treasurer for a Pasadena, Maryland, youth sports organization is accused of stealing more than $240,000 from the club over several years, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Investigators said the money was meant to support children in the Pasadena Buccaneers Athletic Club, a volunteer-run organization that provides youth sports programs.

Charging documents allege 45-year-old Kelley Ann Haley used the club's debit cards for hundreds of unauthorized purchases and ATM withdrawals between 2019 and early 2025, spending the money on personal expenses, including travel, shopping, and utility bills.

Haley has been charged with a theft scheme over $100,000 and multiple counts of embezzlement and misappropriation of funds.

The scheme was undetected for years

Police said the alleged scheme went undetected for years.

"The former treasurer had access to a credit card that belonged to the athletic club and was using this for personal transactions, personal gain," said Justin Mulcahy, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The alleged theft came to light shortly after Kosta Mitsouras took over as president of the organization.

Mitsouras said concerns began in January 2025, when a check for about $8,000 to cover a cheerleading competition bounced, despite records showing the account should have had at least $30,000.

"We were like, what's going on?" Mitsouras said.

Investigation into theft by the treasurer

Mitsouras said the board asked Haley to provide financial records, but she resigned the same day the deadline was set.

According to Mitsouras, the organization was left with about $1,800 in its account and tens of thousands of dollars in debt.

"She gave us some Excel spreadsheets of the bank information, which was all doctored, all fake," he said.

The club reported its concerns to police, prompting a months-long investigation that required detectives to track transactions going back years.

"These are lengthy, complex investigations. You have to backtrack, in this case, six years to 2019," Mulcahy said.

Charging documents allege Haley used the money for personal purchases while the organization struggled to stay afloat.

"It's very unfortunate that somebody would do that to kids … while she's living a lavish lifestyle," Mitsouras said.

He said the organization was forced to take out a private loan to continue operating its programs.

Now, with new leadership in place, Mitsouras said the focus is on rebuilding.

"Some people are asking, do we ever think we're going to get any money out of her? I mean, we'd like to — but in all honesty, we'll be okay in the end," he said.