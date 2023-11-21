Former teacher accused of sexually assaulting student in 2014 arrested at BWI Airport

BALTIMORE - A former teacher in Washington, D.C. accused of sexually assaulting a student nearly a decade ago was arrested ealier this week at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport.

Mark Anthony Williams, 56, from Fairfax, Virginia, has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a Secondary Education Student. He awaits extradition to DC from Maryland.

Police said the alleged incidents happened between January 1, 2014, and May 31, 2014. Williams is accused of engaging in sexual acts with the minor, who had not yet reached the age of 18.

During the investigation, police said the suspect moved out of the country.

On November 16, Metropolitan Police learned that the suspect was back in the country. The next day, an arrest warrant was issued.

Then, Williams was arrested at BWI as he was attempting to again leave the country.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department's TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.