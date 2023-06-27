Former Ravens QB Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida, according to reports

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett drowned while vacationing in Florida, CBS affiliate THV in Little Rock, Arkansas reports. He was 35 years old.

White Hall High School (Arkansas) assistant principal confirmed the drowning to THV in Arkansas. Mallett was the head football coach at White Hall High School.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said a man drowned while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon in Destin, Florida.

Deputies said a group of people in the water near the second sandbar had reportedly been struggling to make it back to shore. A male, who officials identified as Mallett, went under and lifeguards said he was not breathing when he was pulled out.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Mallett, a former standout college football player at Arkansas, was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

He played for the Houston Texans before joining the Ravens from 2015 through 2017.

Mallett only played in eight games with the Ravens, passing for four touchdowns and 648 yards.