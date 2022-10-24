Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Ravens crash Bingo game at Crofton nursing home

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A trio of Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl champions spent Monday morning at the Autumn Lake Healthcare facility in Crofton playing Bingo with residents. 

Jamie Sharper and Brad Jackson, members of the Super Bowl 35 championship team, were joined by Jimmy Smith, a member of the Ravens team that won Super Bowl 47. 

Jimmy Smith said that he likes getting out in the community to show fans that supported him throughout his career that he supports them as well.

Everybody was all smiles when the former Ravens arrived.

"Baltimore is die-hard fans," Smiths said. "It's a great, warm feeling when you go into places like this and everybody still loves the Ravens. I'm so happy that we won yesterday. Super happy about that."

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 3:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.