Former Ravens crash Bingo game at Crofton nursing home

BALTIMORE - A trio of Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl champions spent Monday morning at the Autumn Lake Healthcare facility in Crofton playing Bingo with residents.

Jamie Sharper and Brad Jackson, members of the Super Bowl 35 championship team, were joined by Jimmy Smith, a member of the Ravens team that won Super Bowl 47.

Jimmy Smith said that he likes getting out in the community to show fans that supported him throughout his career that he supports them as well.

Everybody was all smiles when the former Ravens arrived.

"Baltimore is die-hard fans," Smiths said. "It's a great, warm feeling when you go into places like this and everybody still loves the Ravens. I'm so happy that we won yesterday. Super happy about that."