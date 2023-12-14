Watch CBS News
Former Raven Torrey Smith teaches financial education to Baltimore elementary students

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore Raven wide receiver, and WJZ Purple Playbook co-host, Torrey Smith helped teach Baltimore elementary school students about financial education.

Smith joined M&T Bank volunteers on Thursday at Mary Ann Winterling Elementary for the lessons.

Smith said learning about finances now will make a huge difference for these children later on in life.

"I've learned that if you can't handle $100, you can't handle $1 million," Smith said. "Simply, those habits are true. If these kids understand that now, that's going to help them go so much further in their lives."

This is the first in a series of financial education sessions leading up to an event during Financial Awareness Month in April.

