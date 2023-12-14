Former Raven Torrey Smith teaches financial education to Baltimore elementary students
BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore Raven wide receiver, and WJZ Purple Playbook co-host, Torrey Smith helped teach Baltimore elementary school students about financial education.
Smith joined M&T Bank volunteers on Thursday at Mary Ann Winterling Elementary for the lessons.
Smith said learning about finances now will make a huge difference for these children later on in life.
"I've learned that if you can't handle $100, you can't handle $1 million," Smith said. "Simply, those habits are true. If these kids understand that now, that's going to help them go so much further in their lives."
This is the first in a series of financial education sessions leading up to an event during Financial Awareness Month in April.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.