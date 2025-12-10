Former NFL Player Robert Griffin III, USAA gift new cars to local service members

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III and the United Services Automobile Association (USAA) gifted new vehicles to a couple of local service members on Wednesday at Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

The USAA's Recycled Rides program was just the beginning of the celebrations leading into this weekend's Army-Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore.

The vehicles were given to Jamil Lewis, who has served in the US Navy since 2011, with multiple deployments overseas. He is a single father of five children and lives in Fort Meade, Maryland, while currently serving.

James Patrick Huber served six years with deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq. He is now taking classes to start a new career in radiology.

Griffin, who was the second overall draft pick in 2012 by the Washington Redskins, won the Heisman Trophy in 2011 as a quarterback at Baylor. He played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2018 to 2020.

Both of his parents served in the U.S. Army.

"The bottom line is, football is such a blessing for all of us; it has brought us out here today," Griffin said. "This rivalry between Army and Navy is truly special. it also gives us an opportunity to recognize special people who give up everything to help us have the freedom we have every day."

The 126th Army-Navy game kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, at M&T Bank Stadium. The game will be televised on WJZ.