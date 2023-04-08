Watch CBS News
Former Maryland Assistant Basketball Coach, Billy Hahn dead at 69

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- The University of Maryland community is mourning the loss of former coach and Terp, Billy Hahn.

The Men's basketball team announced Friday afternoon 69 year-old Hahn had passed and extended their condolences to his loved ones. 

Hahn played for the Terps from 1971 to 1974. He later returned to his alma mater and became the Assistant Basketball Coach for 22 years. 

First published on April 8, 2023 / 11:25 AM

