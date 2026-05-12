Navy women's lacrosse coach Cindy Timchal ready for quarterfinals against her former team, Maryland

When Navy and Maryland women's lacrosse take the field Thursday night in the NCAA quarterfinals, they will share more than just an area code.

Navy head coach Cindy Timchal won eight championships at Maryland, including seven straight from 1995 to 2001.

Maryland head coach Cathy Reese played on those championship teams from 1994 to 1998 and served as an assistant coach for the other three.

In her 44th season of coaching, Timchal had a candid answer for what keeps her going.

"It's going to sound shallow, but I just really enjoy winning," said Timchal, with a jovial smile. "However, the joy really comes from the players realizing and understanding how, not understanding limits, but understanding possibilities. That's what a coach wants to embrace: loving each other, doing it for each other, unselfishly, and ultimately finding that joy in competing and knowing how that feels when you go all out."

Maryland and Navy will face off in College Park at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.