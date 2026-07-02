Former Loyola (Md) lacrosse star Pat Spencer reportedly signs with NBA's Phoenix Suns

Anne Arundel County native and former Loyola (Md) lacrosse player Pat Spencer reportedly agreed to a contract with the NBA's Phoenix Suns.

Spencer is signing a two-way NBA contract, which means he will split his 2026-27 season between the Suns and their G League affiliate, the Valley Suns, according to ESPN's Sham Charania.

Spencer played the past three seasons in the Golden State Warriors' organization. Last season, he averaged 7.2 points and 18.6 minutes per game with the Warriors.

He grew up in Davidsonville, Maryland, and attended high school at Boys' Latin School of Maryland in Baltimore.

Spencer played four years of lacrosse at Loyola and was ultimately drafted first overall in the 2019 Premier Lacrosse League collegiate draft.

He instead enrolled at Northwestern University and played basketball during his final year of college eligibility. In 2022, Spencer joined the Warriors' G League affiliate and eventually earned a standard NBA contract.