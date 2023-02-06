Former Gilman teacher held without bail on sexual abuse charges

BALTIMORE -- A former teacher at an all-boys school in Roland Park charged last week with the sexual abuse of a minor will continue to be held without bail, a judge ordered Monday.

Christopher Bendann, who taught at the Gilman School, allegedly maintained inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students, according to authorities.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unite were alerted by Child Protective Services in January that Bendann had relationships with students, police said.

An investigation led them to discover at least one person who described sexual abuse by the former teacher and advisor, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police executed a search and seizure warrant Friday at Bendann's Towson home. He was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree rape, perverted practice and related offenses.

Detectives believe there are multiple victims in the case.

Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.