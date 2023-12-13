Watch CBS News
Former First Lady of Maryland Barbara Mandel dies at 103

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Former First Lady of Maryland Barbara "Bootsie" Mandel has died at the age of 103.

She's remembered by her kindness, courage, and unrelenting optimism, according to her obituary.

Born on Maryland Day, Mandel was raised in Baltimore as one of seven children.  

According to her biography in the Archives of Maryland, Mandel was fun, liked kidding around, yet stable - and was a loyal partner to her husband Marvin.

Marvin Mendel served as governor of Maryland from 1969-1979.  

Mandel will be laid to rest Friday, December 15.  

