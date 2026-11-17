A former Baltimore City Public Schools Teacher of the Year who was arrested last May during a Harford County sex sting operation involving Chris Hansen, known for his television shows "To Catch a Predator," has been convicted of sexual solicitation of a minor.

Dennis Jutras, 62, was arrested in Bel Air, where he was expected to meet a 15-year-old boy named Aidan, according to charging documents.

Instead, Jutras was confronted by Hansen and Harford County sheriff's deputies. The teen was actually an undercover detective, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Court documents describe Jutras' conversation with the person he believed was the teen as "sexually charged and personal."

"Someone's child, boy or girl, under age is going to be criminally assaulted by these people if we're not out there intercepting them," Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said last May.

Charging documents allege that on May 11, Jutras asked the detective posing as the teen to return to the website where they had engaged in sexually explicit conversations and exchanged multiple inappropriate photos.

He then allegedly asked the teen to continue communicating through the website, saying that "phone text should remain PG" and that "discretion is vital."

Jutras went on to describe in detail the sexual acts he would perform on the teen, according to charging documents.

When the detective questioned whether the teen's age was a problem, Jutras replied, "Let's not focus on the age thing because it can be an issue if I think about it too much," according to court documents.

Jutras then asked what dates and times would work for a meeting, saying he would work out the logistics.

The detective posing as the teen told Jutras he would be home alone one day after school. Over the next few days, Jutras expressed interest in meeting to follow through on the sexual acts discussed in their online conversations, according to court documents.

The two eventually arranged to meet at a location in Bel Air, charging documents show.

Jutras taught history to 10th- through 12th-grade students at Baltimore's Polytechnic Institute for many years before he became district administrator. He was named Baltimore City Public Schools Teacher of the Year in 2005.