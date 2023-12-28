Former Baltimore City Councilwoman Agnes Welch dies at 99 years old

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore City Councilwoman Agnes Welch died on Tuesday at the University of Maryland Medical Center, according to AFRO News. She was 99 years old.

Welch served Baltimore residents in numerous leadership positions from 1983 to 2010, including chair of Urban Affairs and Aging.

"I'm deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Councilwoman Agnes Welch who dedicated her life to serving the citizens of Baltimore," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "She had an inspiring full life well lived and her legacy will forever live on."