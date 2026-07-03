Arson investigation underway after Baltimore food trucks damaged in fire

A fire damaged multiple food trucks late Thursday night in Baltimore. Fire officials say the incident is being investigated as a possible case of arson.

The fire was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday on the 1500 block of West Patapsco Avenue in the Cherry Hill neighborhood.

Firefighters arrived to find multiple food trucks engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported.

The Fire Investigation Bureau was called, along with Arson detectives, and they are now handling the investigation.

At this point, the cause of the fire has not been determined.