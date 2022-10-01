Food Court Chaos: Anne Arundel County police investigate gunfire in the Arundel Mills mall

BALTIMORE – Anne Arundel County Police officers investigating a report of shots fired at Arundel Mills Mall have determined that someone fired off a round in the food court on Saturday, according to authorities.

Food court area where accidental discharge happened remains roped off with crime scene tape @wjz pic.twitter.com/5Up7DPsV1V — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) October 1, 2022

Investigators have reviewed video footage and determined that a male accidentally discharged his firearm in the food court, police said.

No one was injured by the gunfire, according to authorities.

It is possible that people were injured while fleeing the food court and exiting the mall, Anne Arundel County Police Department public spokesman Lt. A. j. Gardiner told WJZ on Saturday.

There have been several separate medical calls but no one had been transported to a local hospital as of 4:35 p.m., according to an Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman.

One shopper described to WJZ how people were flooding out of the mall exits following the gunfire.

"Suddenly, the security person at the mall entrance side of the T.J. Maxx, she started closing the door and people were rushing in," the female shopper said. "And she just asked everybody to move toward the exit store, so we left our stuff inside."

This is the second time in the past eight months that chaos has erupted in the mall following an incident in the food court.

In March, Flying Chairs Create Chaos At Arundel Mills scared shoppers. They fled the area after they mistook the cracking sound of chairs being thrown as gunshots.

Anne Arundel County Police say a fight broke out this evening at Arundel Mills Mall. Sgt. Jacklyn Davis says a group of people were throwing around chairs in the food court. The sound of the chairs smashing against other objects was mistaken for gunshots, causing panic @wjz pic.twitter.com/Uc26nUSXwy — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) March 27, 2022

By 5:54 p.m., the mall and the Live! Casino had resumed normal operations, according to authorities.

Investigators continued to collect evidence of the gunfire incident, police said in a social media post.

#PoliceActivity -UPDATE-officers remain on scene at Arundel Mills Mall, Hanover. Mall and Casino have resumed normal operations. Investigation ongoing. PIO on scene. — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) October 1, 2022