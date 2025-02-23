Maryland Food Bank's FoodWorks​ makes an impact in the community

Chef Jurdae does not play in his kitchen at New Psalmist Baptist Church.

He's working alongside Foodworks graduate Lauryn Pugh and is teaching her the secret to the perfect fried fish and collard greens.

"I can't tell you that that's a secret," said Lauryn Pugh, a FoodWorks graduate.

The secret they can share is how the FoodWorks program changed her life.

Serving up for Black History Month

Pugh is one of two graduates employed at the New Psalmist, where they're cooking up a menu for the congregation's cafe. It is all part of the church's Black History Month celebration.

"Being in a position where I know what I'm going to do for the rest of my life– I love it, and I wish to do more and wish to learn more," said Pugh.

Pugh recently completed Maryland Food Bank's FoodWorks free 12-week intensive culinary training program. It combines professional culinary skills and personal development, helping to shape students into well-rounded chefs ready to make an impact in the culinary world.

"This particular class that's in here today – their graduation is coming up," said 'Chef Mo' Monique Jordan, the Director of Culinary Arts at FoodWork.

"It is like a family"

Seeing the students in action is why Chef Mo does what she does --- teach.

"I actually sat in the same seat as our culinary students today," said Chef Mo. "So, what better way to enhance the learning skills of others and then also be able to groom the next up-and-coming level of chefs going out into the industry. We have up to 25 students per class, and we typically will have four classes a year."

"It is like a family. Everyone is super supportive of us," said Jorge Rijos, a Foodworks student.

FoodWorks blends job training, food assistance, and hands-on cooking experience to empower individuals, and they help them get a job and get back on their feet.

"Being able to bring them in when they're "green" and then to see them at graduation to leave with the skills that they have obtained in the level of confidence as well. It does my heart good," Chef Mo said. "It gives us our students an opportunity to work to their fullest potential."

You can learn more about the program by visiting this website.