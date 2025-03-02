Baltimore-area flagger supervisor makes impact in traditionally male-dominated industry

Dawn Hopkins, an area supervisor with Flagger Force, is making a mark in an industry that has traditionally been male-dominated.

According to its website, Flagger Force is a traffic control company that provides flaggers and traffic control services throughout the eastern United States.

Women in Construction Week, which is celebrated this week, promotes the role of women in the construction field.

Hopkins, who started as a crew member with Flagger Force 10 years ago, worked her way up through the ranks. She helps crews safely guide traffic around construction zones in the Baltimore area.

"It shows our ability to hang with the guys," Hopkins said. "We are definitely able to this this job as well, and I think we bring a different type of nurturing atmosphere."

Flagger Force says workforce development programs and fair-chance hiring initiatives are helping create a more diverse and inclusive workplace that gives everyone a chance to succeed.

WJZ's Miana Massey will have more on Hopkins' journey on Monday.