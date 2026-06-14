First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms Sunday evening in Maryland

After a hot Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 90s, severe storms with damaging winds and an isolated tornado threat from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. Refreshing and nice weather follows Monday and Tuesday.

Heat returns, severe storms across Maryland Sunday evening

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day for the likelihood of severe thunderstorms developing after 4 p.m. Sunday will start off with sunshine and heat. Temperatures will soar into the lower to middle 90s. Humidity levels will also start to surge later in the day, which will increase the feels like temperature into the 95° to 100° range. Any outdoor activities, including the Orioles game, will be fine through mid-afternoon.

Severe storms could pop-up in an isolated fashion as early as 4 p.m. The chance for severe storms really increases after 6 p.m. through 11 p.m. During this time a powerful line of storms is possible with damaging wind gusts 60 to 70 mph, hail, heavy downpours, intense and frequent lightning, and the possibility of an isolated tornado.

Please have several ways to receive severe weather alerts, including severe thunderstorm watches and warnings, which are likely later today. Download the CBS News App to be able to stream CBS News Baltimore LIVE and also recieve those severe weather alerts.

Beautiful weather in Baltimore Monday into Tuesday

After storms exit by midnight, Monday and Tuesday are looking fantastic weatherwise. Monday has a gusty northwest breeze with sunshine and clouds. Highs will top out in the lower 80s.

Great sleeping weather Monday night as temperatures dip into the upper 50s with a starlit sky.

Tuesday is another beauty with a mostly sunny sky with highs near 80°.

Showery Wednesday, severe storm risk Thursday in Maryland

Showers will return to the forecast, especially Wednesday morning, as a warm front lifts in our direction. A few embedded thunderstorms are also possible, but severe weather is unlikely. Highs will top out in the middle 80s. A noticable increase in humidity will also take place by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Thursday is a possible First Alert Weather Day for the chance of afternoon and evening severe thunderstorms. Everyone should stay weather aware and keep checking back to forecasts as another line of severe storms with possible damaging winds crosses the area later Thursday. Ahead of the storms, temperatures will heat up into the lower to middle 90s.

AFRAM may start with showers, but weather turns nice

Juneteenth and the first day of AFRAM may start with a round of showers. Certainty is not high, but wet weather is a possibility Friday. Any possible showers will push out of the area Friday evening.

The weather Saturday and Sunday looks absolutely spectacular with plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s with low humidity. Excellent conditions for AFRAM weekend or any other outdoor activities!