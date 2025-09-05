Watch CBS News
Scattered stormy weather expected in Maryland Saturday, prompting Alert Day

By
Cutter Martin
Cutter Martin
Meteorologist
Cutter joined the WJZ First Alert Weather Team in March of 2025. Born and raised in the Gulf Coast, Cutter developed his love for weather while tracking hurricanes and watching pop-up summer thunderstorms in Houston. His first on-air role was in Lubbock, Texas, while attending Texas Tech University.
Cutter Martin

/ CBS Baltimore

Maryland will see warmer and more humid weather on Friday before scattered storms return Saturday. 

Under more sunshine than yesterday, temperatures are warming through the 70s and into the 80s this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to peak in the mid to upper 80s across central Maryland. A few neighborhoods could reach 90° briefly in the late afternoon hours.

Plan on a seasonably warm and dry evening; not at all bad for plans. 

Stormy weather in Maryland Saturday

The weekend begins warm and a bit more humid. If you have morning plans, you will be good to go. 

Only spotty showers are possible in western Maryland before noon. The morning remains mostly dry with plenty of sunshine across greater Baltimore and the Eastern Shore.

Temperatures warm into the lower 80s by early afternoon. Clouds will start to grow taller, and thunderstorms are forecast to form by 2 p.m. 

A couple of storms could become severe, with gusty winds and hail. Even storms that don't reach severe levels will produce heavy rain and lots of lightning Saturday afternoon.

The chance of thunderstorms peaks between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Stormy weather is most likely along and east of the I-95 corridor. Keep an eye on the forecast, especially if your plans are outdoors. "When thunder roars, move indoors."

Cooler air returns late in the weekend

A fresh batch of cooler weather arrives behind Saturday's storms.

A few showers are possible early Sunday morning. The sky clears through sunrise, and plenty of sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Temperatures remain in the 70s Sunday afternoon, with a breeze and lower humidity. It'll be a perfect day for outdoor plans!

Temperatures cool quickly after sunset Sunday. Most Marylanders will begin their Monday with temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s. Refreshing weather lingers through the end of the following workweek. 

