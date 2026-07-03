Finding Fourth of July fireworks in the Baltimore-area

Across Maryland and the United States, the nation's 250th birthday will be celebrated with fireworks, cookouts, and gatherings on Saturday, July 4.

Baltimore City's annual Fourth of July Celebration is coming back to the Inner Harbor. Annapolis will have its annual Fourth of July celebrations. There will also be fireworks and celebrations in Columbia, as well as the popular show in Catonsville.

Here's a look at where to find Fourth of July fireworks and festivities in the Baltimore area:

Baltimore City

Along Baltimore's Inner Harbor, there will be live performances, food, and fireworks from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4. The fireworks will be launched from a barge between Point Park and the Domino Sugar building, starting at 9 p.m. There will also be a drone show at Middle Branch Park.

The city's fireworks show will coincide with the 10th annual Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival, held at Middle Branch Park. There will be live music all day, food trucks, vendors, and exhibits. The festival celebrates Baltimore's musical and artistic culture.

Baltimore's B&O Railroad Museum is conducting a "250th All-American Bash" on July 4. Those attending will see the American Freedom No. 1 Engine. There will also be live music, lawn games, children's activities, train rides, BBQ, and free ice cream.

Baltimore County

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is celebrating America's 250th birthday at the Oregon Ridge Park in Cockeysville on July 3 and July 4. The BSO will be performing patriotic music, followed by a fireworks work. For more information, visit this website.

One of the most popular Fourth of July festivities in Maryland is the Parade and Fireworks in Catonsville. This will be the 79th year of the celebration, with the theme being "Hometown Heroes." The parade starts at 3 p.m. on Frederick Avenue, followed by a Family Fun Fest at Catonsville High School at 6:30 p.m., and fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

The Dundalk Fireworks Spectacular returns to the North Point Government Center on July 4. There will be live music, vendors, children's activities, and carnival rides.

There will also be Fourth of July fireworks and entertainment in Fullerton, Hereford, Jacksonville, Kingsville, Middle River, and Towson.

Anne Arundel County

Annapolis is hosting Fourth of July festivities throughout the day, capped off by fireworks over Spa Creek at 9:15 p.m. pm July 4. There will be live musical performances and dances, a food festival, and a parade along West and Main streets.

There will be Fourth of July parades and festivities in Cape St. Claire, Eastport, and Galesville.

Glen Burnie will have a fireworks display on Friday, July 3 at Sawmill Creek Park.

Howard County

Howard County will be hosting its annual "Fourth of July Celebration at the Lakefront" from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Columbia Lakefront. There will be music, food vendors, and fireworks.

River Hill is having an Independence Day Parade at 9 a.m. along Great Star Drive.

Harford County

Red, White, and Boom will be at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. on July 4. There will be an assortment of activities, with the evening ending with a fireworks show. For ticket information, visit this website.

Independence Day will be celebrated all day in Bel Air, from 6:45 a.m. until 10:15 p.m. on July 4, capped off by a fireworks show. There will be a parade, family events, contests, and competitions.

On Sunday, July 5, Havre De Grace will host a parade at 2 p.m., a concert at 7:30 p.m., and fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Carroll County