Firefighters tag Baltimore's dangerous vacant buildings to protect first responders from injury

BALTIMORE – The Baltimore City Fire Department began its weekly work of tagging "unsafe" vacant buildings on Wednesday.

"I heard the drilling first. And, when I came outside, I saw the fire truck," Boyd Booth resident Robin Frisby said.

Firefighters with Engine 14 drilled red reflective signs onto "unsafe" vacant buildings on Booth Street Wednesday. The 12x12 inch signs work in concert with computer dispatch notes so firefighters know en route to a scene whether a building has been deemed "unsafe."

"The unsafe part is for Baltimore City Fire Department," Frisby said. "If there is a fire, there's a possibility they could go in there, get trapped and lose their lives." .

The fire department has already determined about 700 buildings meet the criteria, according to Blair Adams of BCFD. Any vacant property with stability issues, previous fire damage, or signs of collapse will be considered.

"This is for the safety of our first responders, building engineers," Adams said. "It's an effort (Engine 14) has been waiting for. We've all been waiting for this."

Engine 14 was the firehouse that lost three firefighters in January fighting a vacant rowhome fire on Stricker Street. Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler, and firefighter/paramedic Kenny Lacayo were trapped and killed. Fire officials Wednesday would not say whether these signs would have prevented January's tragedy.

"We are now taking the necessary steps to make sure our firefighters are protected and covered and fully aware a particular home or structure is considered unsafe," Adams said. "They would not want to do anything else in the honor of our fallen firefighters."

The city reports 14,575 vacant buildings in Baltimore City as of Wednesday. So far in 2022, it has demolished 198 buildings, far less than in previous years.

The public can report any concerns about vacant structures to 3-1-1.