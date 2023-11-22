Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in Southwest Baltimore, the Baltimore City Fire Department said Wednesday afternoon.

Baltimore City Fire is working to put out flames to homes on Frederick Avenue near Font Hill Avenue.



Note: There’s a red reflective square marking on one of the homes. This is part of a 2022 plan called the “Unsafe Vacant Marking Initiative”, identifies unsafe structures @wjz pic.twitter.com/iDwGrVGjx0 — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) November 22, 2023

Units were dispatched to the 2800 block of Frederick Avenue just before 4 p.m., where they found between two and three vacant homes under heavy smoke and fire conditions, according to the department.

Officials said water supplies were established, and firefighters made an initial effort to extinguish the fire.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

This story is still developing and will be updated.