Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire in Southwest Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire in Southwest Baltimore
Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire in Southwest Baltimore 02:17

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in Southwest Baltimore, the Baltimore City Fire Department said Wednesday afternoon.

Units were dispatched to the 2800 block of Frederick Avenue just before 4 p.m., where they found between two and three vacant homes under heavy smoke and fire conditions, according to the department. 

Officials said water supplies were established, and firefighters made an initial effort to extinguish the fire.  

There are no reported injuries at this time. 

This story is still developing and will be updated. 

First published on November 22, 2023 / 4:50 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.