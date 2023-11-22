Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in Southwest Baltimore, the Baltimore City Fire Department said Wednesday afternoon.
Units were dispatched to the 2800 block of Frederick Avenue just before 4 p.m., where they found between two and three vacant homes under heavy smoke and fire conditions, according to the department.
Officials said water supplies were established, and firefighters made an initial effort to extinguish the fire.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
This story is still developing and will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.