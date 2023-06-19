Firefighters rescue two women from house fire in northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters raced against time to rescue two women trapped in a house fire Sunday night in northwest Baltimore.

\Members of Engine 29, just blocks away from the incident on Shirley Avenue, received the emergency call shortly before 11 p.m.

Witnesses report the women, a mother and daughter, longtime residents of Shirley Avenue, were overcome by smoke as the fire rapidly spread through their home.

"We're getting reports of smoke thickening," came the chilling dispatch audio, painting a picture of the dangerous situation at hand.

Images and video footage from the scene showed the intensity of the flames and the concerted rescue effort by the fire department.

"It was really intense. It was really hot...So hot. So high. The flames were pouring out the windows and out back," said Tina, a local resident.

Dorothy Dawes, another neighbor, recounted the chaos of the night. "I'd say we had 12 fire trucks out here. Ladders everywhere. People running," Dawes said.

By Monday morning, remnants of the blaze remained. "The windows are totally gone," Tina said. Fire officials have since pinpointed the origin of the fire on the second floor.

The support and concern from the community has been great. Rebecca Lewis, a nearby resident, shared her immediate reaction to the disaster. "Oh, I started praying for them, yes, yes. Because it was a terrible fire."

Echoing the sentiments of the tight-knit community, Dawes said, "It just destroyed me last night. I'm still shaking because we were like a family."

The two women were rushed to a local hospital, where they were listed in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Lewis underscored the gravity of the incident, reminding all, "You always can get another house, but not another life."

According to the Baltimore City Fire Department, the fire was brought under control within half an hour. Investigations into the cause of the fire and an update on the victims' conditions are currently underway.