Firefighters contain two-alarm house fire in Parkville

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County firefighters battled a two-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon at a Parkville house.

Fire officials say they responded to a heavy fire consuming the back of the house on Fullerdale Avenue.

No one was injured, and a dog and a cat were rescued from the fire.

Firefighters say the house, which sustained significant fire and water damage, may be able to be saved, but it is not habitable right now.

Investigators are working to learn the cause of the fire.