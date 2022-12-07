Firefighters battle two-alarm fire at West Baltimore storefront
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters responded to a heavy fire Wednesday morning at a three story building in West Baltimore, the Baltimore City Fire Department said. No injuries were reported.
Units responded shortly after 9 a.m. to the 400 block of Monroe Street, where heavy fire was showing from all three floors, the department said.
It was initially thought people may have been trapped inside, according to City Fire spokesperson Blair Adams. The building had a storefront, but nobody was present at the time, Adams said.
A second alarm was called for backup after the fire spread quickly extended to a neighboring building.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.