BALTIMORE -- Firefighters are battling a building fire in the unit block of West Pennsylvania Avenue in Towson, Maryland, according to the Providence Volunteer Fire Company.

The flames appeared to stem from the basement area of the building, volunteer firefighters said.

#pvfc29 Engine 291 & Utility 299 are operating at a working building fire in the unit block of W Pennsylvania Av in #Towson. Crews are battling a basement fire. pic.twitter.com/g1ETUOlmHY — Providence VFC of Towson, MD (@ProvidenceVFC29) December 7, 2022

