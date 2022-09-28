Firefighter OK after falling through floor of fiery multi-use building in Aberdeen
BALTIMORE - A firefighter was treated after falling through the second floor during a fire at a multi-use building in Aberdeen Wednesday morning.
Officials said the firefighter from the Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire Department went through the second floor to the first floor at a two-story building on W. Bel Air Avenue.
He was evaluated and returned to duty.
Firefighters were called to the fire around 6:30 a.m. It took 55 firefighters about 30 minutes to control the fire.
The estimated damage is about $150,000.
Investigators said the building is used for a hair-braiding business, a church, a vacant store and an apartment.
It was deemed to be an accidental electric fire.
