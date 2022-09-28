Watch CBS News
Firefighter OK after falling through floor of fiery multi-use building in Aberdeen

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A firefighter was treated after falling through the second floor during a fire at a multi-use building in Aberdeen Wednesday morning.

Officials said the firefighter from the Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire Department went through the second floor to the first floor at a two-story building on W. Bel Air Avenue. 

He was evaluated and returned to duty.

Firefighters were called to the fire around 6:30 a.m. It took 55 firefighters about 30 minutes to control the fire.

The estimated damage is about $150,000.

Investigators said the building is used for a hair-braiding business, a church, a vacant store and an apartment.

It was deemed to be an accidental electric fire.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 1:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

