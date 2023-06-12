Firefighter injured in fire impacting 11 rowhomes in North Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A firefighter suffered minor injuries battling a two-alarm fire to several rowhomes Sunday evening in North Baltimore.
Officials said the firefighter was stable when taken to the hospital following the fire in the 400 block of E. 28th Street.
Firefighters said the fire, which started around 8 p.m., was contained in about 45 minutes.
Eleven rowhomes were impacted by the flames and three families were displaced.
When firefighters arrived, a heavy fire was coming from the rear of the rowhomes. The fire quickly spread to three adjacent rowhomes, according to a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.
Officials are investigating the cause.
