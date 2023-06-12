Firefighter injured in fire impacting 11 rowhomes in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A firefighter suffered minor injuries battling a two-alarm fire to several rowhomes Sunday evening in North Baltimore.

Officials said the firefighter was stable when taken to the hospital following the fire in the 400 block of E. 28th Street.

400 blk E 28th St 21218#Harwood@TheRobertStokes#BMORESBravest on scene with fire showing from multiple row homes. A 2nd alarm has been called. pic.twitter.com/1M5t3OKzmz — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) June 12, 2023

Firefighters said the fire, which started around 8 p.m., was contained in about 45 minutes.

Eleven rowhomes were impacted by the flames and three families were displaced.

When firefighters arrived, a heavy fire was coming from the rear of the rowhomes. The fire quickly spread to three adjacent rowhomes, according to a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.

Officials are investigating the cause.