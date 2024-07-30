Fired Baltimore health commissioner under criminal investigation

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Ihuoma Emenuga was fired after Mayor Brandon Scott learned she was under a criminal investigation, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

Emenuga, who was nominated by Scott last November to run the health department, was the subject of a probe from the Baltimore Office of the Inspector General, which then made a criminal referral to the Office of the State Prosecutor, according to the Banner, citing multiple people familiar with the matter but who are not authorized to speak publicly.

The office of the state prosecutor has opened an investigation, focusing in part on work she did at Chase Brexton, a nonprofit healthcare provider, while also serving as city health commissioner, the Banner reports.

Baltimore City will begin a nationwide search for its next health commissioner, but in the meantime, Simone Johnson, the Deputy City Administrator, will fill in the interim.

The Baltimore Mayor's Office said Johnson has more than two decades of local and state government experience. She was Chief of Staff and Chief Operating Officer at the Baltimore City Health Department and Chief of Staff at the State Department of Housing and the Maryland Transit Administration.

The Banner said Emenuga's termination comes as Baltimore City continues to battle an opioid crisis.

The death rate from overdoses in Baltimore has been nearly double that of any other major city in the country in recent years, a New York Times/Banner investigation found. Since the synthetic opioid fentanyl took over the illegal drug supply about a decade ago, overdose deaths in Baltimore have quadrupled, claiming on average three lives a day.

Maryland's health department rolled out a new dashboard that can paint a clear image of the opioid crisis.

The interactive dashboard allows people to zoom in and see where deadly overdoses are located and who is impacted the most by the ongoing opioid crisis. It also compiles data on non-fatal emergency department visits and incidents when Naloxone, an overdose reversal medication, was administered by EMS.