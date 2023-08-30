Watch CBS News
Baltimore County officials seek public input on opioid and overdose crisis

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County will be holding a town hall meeting on ways to address its opioid crisis, according to county officials. 

The tow hall will take place at the theater inside the Community College of Baltimore County in Dundalk.

The college is at 7200 Sollers Point Road, county officials said.

State and local government officials will attend the town hall meeting. They want to hear the public's ideas for what the county can do to address its opioid and overdose crisis, according to county officials.

People who want to attend the meeting should register in advance. Those who would like to provide public testimony can note that they would like to do so when registering for the event, county officials said.

Everyone who registers to speak will be given two minutes to talk, and they will be called on in the order in which their registration was received, according to county officials.

