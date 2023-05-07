Watch CBS News
Fire victim found by first responders at house in Northeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters found a fire victim when extinguishing flames at a home in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to fire officials. 

They learned of a fire in the 4600 block of Furley Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m., Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Khalilah Yancey said.

When they arrived at Furley Avenue, firefighters found flames chewing away at a two-story dwelling, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Yancey said.

Baltimore Police Department officers were sent to the fire site to assist the firefighters, according to Baltimore Police Department spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge. 

