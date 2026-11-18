Baltimore City fire and police investigators are still working to determine what caused a three-alarm fire that engulfed a vacant warehouse on Falls Road Tuesday night.

It is at least the second fire this week involving a vacant property in Baltimore City.

Johns Hopkins University owns the 15,000-square-foot structure and says it is working to secure the property.

Baltimore City fire and police investigators are still working to determine what caused a three-alarm fire that engulfed a vacant warehouse on Falls Road Tuesday night. CBS News Baltimore

Calling 911

Bryanna Coleman, who lives at the Mill Number One apartments across the street, could see and smell the smoke around 9 p.m.

She immediately called 911.

"While I was on that call with them, the smoke got darker and darker and started billowing out of the building a lot quicker, and I could tell it was pretty big," Coleman told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

She worried the fire could spread to her building.

The warehouse, built in 1875, has been abandoned for years.

"I've lived here for the past 3 and a half years, and I've heard this building was due to be demolished for some time," Coleman said. "There hasn't been too much movement on that."

Bryanna Coleman, who lives at the Mill Number One apartments across the street, could see and smell the smoke around 9 p.m. CBS News Baltimore

Vacant buildings pose dangers for firefighters

Just hours before the fire broke out, the fire chief and members of his team briefed City Council members on the dangers of fires in vacant buildings during a Public Safety Committee hearing.

"That's a real concern for me as an operations chief to send our members into something where we think it's structurally sound and realistically it's not," one fire official said. "…It's one of the most dangerous things that I face and keeps me up all night when I hear it, but we have done a really, really, really great job at the chief's direction of designing policies and procedures of how we fight vacant fires."

Councilmember Odette Ramos, who represents the area, told WJZ the abandoned warehouse was not officially designated as a vacant building by the city and was not classified as a Code X property. That designation is reserved for the most dangerous abandoned structures, where firefighters do not enter. Baltimore has more than 5,000 Code X structures.

Councilmember Odette Ramos, who represents the area, told WJZ the abandoned warehouse was not officially designated as a vacant building by the city and was not classified as a Code X property.

"A third of our fires in Baltimore City are vacant property fires, so that is something that is concerning. Obviously, we want people to be safe and take precautions, but we've got a lot more work to do to make sure that we lower that number," Ramos said.

Earlier this week, flames spread rapidly through a Code X-designated rowhouse on South Gilmor Street.

Earlier this week, flames spread rapidly through a Code X-designated rowhouse on South Gilmor Street. CBS News Baltimore

"We have an extensive program to not only placard these buildings, but this data goes into our computer dispatch system, and if an address comes up in CAD that's on fire, our responders are immediately notified through their data terminals that the building is dangerous," Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace said at the scene.

Neighbor Margaret Jones, who lives nearby, said the vacant homes in the area make her nervous.

"I've got to worry about my house because the houses next to me are empty. They need to tear them down or do something because it's not going to stop. It's going to get worse," Jones said.

Johns Hopkins University owns warehouse

WJZ Investigates reviewed property tax records showing Johns Hopkins University has owned the warehouse since 2023.

WJZ Investigates reviewed property tax records showing Johns Hopkins University has owned the warehouse since 2023.

The university told WJZ, "We are in contact with city officials about the condition of the site and neighborhood safety, including smoke, debris, and the building's structural integrity. We will continue to work with them to evaluate the site and determine next steps."

On Wednesday evening, doors and windows remained unsecured and exposed to the elements, and a fire alarm was still sounding inside the building.

On Wednesday evening, doors and windows remained unsecured and exposed to the elements, and a fire alarm was still sounding inside the building.

A Johns Hopkins security vehicle was also seen driving along the property on Falls Road.

"It was unoccupied, locked, and fenced, and all utilities were disconnected at the time of the fire. It is behind and adjacent to the Stieff Silver Building, which the university renovated in 2021 for use as a state-of-the-art engineering research facility," a university spokesperson said.

Coleman told WJZ, "I'm really hoping they get someone out here to board that up and also get going with demolishing this building too."