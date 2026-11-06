Rowhome fire breaks out in Park Heights

Baltimore Fire crews battled a two-story rowhome fire in Park Heights on Friday evening.

According to the department, crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Manchester Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

When units arrived, they said they found both the first and second floors of the end-of-row unit in flames.

Baltimore Fire did not specify whether the structure was occupied or vacant when they arrived. However, Citizen App video showed firefighters putting out the blaze, as heavy smoke continued to rise.

Crews were able to successfully bring the fire under control, and no injuries were reported, according to Baltimore Fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.