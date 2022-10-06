"Fire Country" to premiere on Oct. 7

Max Thieriot stars as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region.

It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire, on the series premiere of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series also stars Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer.

REGULAR CAST:

Max Thieriot (Bode) Billy Burke (Vince) Kevin Alejandro (Manny) Diane Farr (Sharon) Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela) Jordan Calloway (Jake) Jules Latimer (Eve)





GUEST CAST:

Marcelo Arroyo (Julio) Michelle Choi-Lee (Ana) W. Tre Davis (Freddy) Aleita Northey (Lindsey) Ty Olsson (Cory) Kaylah Zander (Aydan)

STORY BY: Joan Rater, Tony Phelan and Max Thieriot

TELEPLAY BY: Joan Rater and Tony Phelan





DIRECTED BY: James Strong

GENRE: Drama

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.