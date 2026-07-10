Fewer storm chances across Maryland as we head into the weekend

Our rain chances will be going down in Maryland over the next few days.

There's still a chance for a passing shower or storm Friday afternoon, but the risk of localized flooding and severe storms is lower - especially over the weekend. Highs today top out near 90, while afternoon temperatures drop back into the 80s for the weekend with lower humidity by Sunday.

Mild and dry conditions will set up for Monday with high temperatures into the mid 80s and lows in the 60s to near 70. Our rain chances will be low beginning Sunday for the next week. Rain chances begin increasing by next weekend.

Temperatures will start an upward trend as Tuesday arrives with highs back into the 90s and temperatures pushing the mid to upper 90s both Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will be compounded with the humidity as feel like temperatures push near 100 or higher for a few days. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected by next weekend.