Few showers Friday, weekend starts nice then stormy across Maryland

Cloudy skies and a few showers are possible Friday. The best chance for these hit or miss showers will be during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Our weekend will start off nice Saturday, but strong storms are in the forecast for Sunday. While there is still uncertainty if the area receives severe storms, there is enough of a chance right now, that the First Alert Weather Team has tagged Sunday as a possible First Alert Weather Day.

Muggy Friday in Baltimore, passing afternoon showers

Friday is beginning warm with plenty of clouds and moderate levels of humidity. While we have abundant cloud cover in place, most of the morning hours should be dry. The midday and afternoon hours feature the best chance of a few passing hit or miss showers. The greater threat for any thunderstorms will stay safely

Showers will exit by early evening with a partly to mostly cloudy sky expected overnight. Lows will dip into the lower 70s.

Nice Saturday weather across Maryland, storms return Sunday

Saturday is the pick day of the weekend. With moderate humidity, a mainly dry forecast and sunshine mixing with clouds, it'll be the better day for plans. There is a low chance for an isolated shower Saturday evening. The best chance for this would be south of Baltimore City.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will peak in the upper 80s on Saturday afternoon. If you're planning on going to the Ravens' first preseason game against the Eagles on Saturday evening, the forecast looks awesome by August standards.

The First Alert Weather team is forecasting quiet conditions, decent humidity and a kickoff temperature in the lower 80s. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s for most of the game.

Sunday has been tagged as a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong to severe storms. The timing of these heavy storms looks to happen sometime between midday and early evening. There still is some disagreement with our models on the exact timing of storms, and the timing will determine how strong the storms will become. Stay with the First Alert Weather Team for updates as fresh data arrives and clarity increases.

A few leftover storms are possible on Monday before nice summer weather returns next Tuesday and Wednesday.