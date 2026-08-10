Federal judge reinstates permits to finish work on proposed ICE facility in Howard County

A federal judge has reinstated permits allowing work to resume on a controversial immigration facility in Howard County that has been tied up in a legal battle for months.

In 2022, the federal government contracted Genesis GSA Strategic One LLC to renovate a building on Meadowridge Road in Elkridge and lease it to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for immigration enforcement operations.

Howard County initially approved permits for the project but revoked them in February 2026, when construction was nearly complete. County officials said the required public notice and comment period had not been provided.

Genesis argued that the county lacked authority to revoke the permits because federal law supersedes local regulations. On Monday, a federal judge granted the company's request for a preliminary injunction, allowing work to resume while the case continues.

Full decision reinstating the permits for the Elkridge ICE facility.



At the last hearing, arguments centered on whether or not a state statute was correctly applied.



The statute in question requires a public comment period of at least 180 days before permit approval. pic.twitter.com/nYN3BHgndc — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) August 11, 2026

Court records show the federal government plans to use the facility primarily as office space for DHS employees. About 1,100 square feet of the building would be used for temporary holding cells and a detainee shower.

Genesis sued Howard County in March 2026 after the county revoked the building permits. The company argued that a county ban on privately owned detention facilities specifically targeted its proposed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Elkridge.

Genesis claimed the county was interfering with the federal government's authority and asked the court to order the permits reinstated.

The company also argued that the county's law banning privately owned detention facilities was unconstitutional.

Howard County's attorney maintained that the county was simply following state law.

David Moore, senior assistant county solicitor, said the county is required to comply with a state statute that calls for a six-month notice and public comment period for buildings that will be used for immigration detention.

Attorneys for Genesis said the company had invested about $21 million in the project when the permits were revoked. They also said the company is paying about $5,000 per day in insurance costs while the project remains stalled.