A federal judge held a senior federal immigration official who served in Maryland in civil contempt Wednesday after he directed agents to rearrest a Baltimore-area resident in defiance of multiple court orders.

U.S. District Judge John deGravelles awarded modest compensatory damages in addition to attorneys' fees to Ibrahim Mohammed, an Ethiopian man who has spent the last 13 months in and out of ICE custody. DeGravelles, who is based in Louisiana where Mohammed had been held, said harsher sanctions would be warranted if his orders continued to go ignored.

This story by Daniel Zawodny continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Federal judge holds ICE official in contempt over unlawful Baltimore-area arrest