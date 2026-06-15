Man convicted for shootout in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood

A man was found guilty of firing 16 gunshots during a 2025 shootout in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

Dionte White was convicted in connection with a shootout between individuals in two vehicles in the 1100 and 1400 blocks of S. Hanover Street in April 2025. More than 16 rounds were discharged during the incident, court officials said.

White could face a 70-year prison sentence, and is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing on Sept. 17. He also faces another 15 years for violating his probation in a Baltimore County case where he was found guilty of assault and firearm offenses, court officials said.

"This conviction sends a clear message that reckless acts of retaliatory gun violence will not be tolerated in Baltimore City. This individual chose to escalate a situation with complete disregard for human life. It is only by sheer luck that no one was killed," said City States Attorney Ivan Bates.

Federal Hill shootout

The shooting happened on April 27, 2025, around 2 a.m. on a crowded street in Federal Hill, according to court documents. Officers responded to the sound of gunshots on South Hanover Street after a single shot was heard, followed by a round of eight shots, then eight more.

Police found a scene along the 1400 block of South Hanover Street, where they found multiple shell casings in the street and along a sidewalk.

Surveillance cameras in the area revealed that White had been in Federal Hill that night at various times. He allegedly arrived in a Honda minivan, which he parked on W. Cross Street near the corner of Hanover Street. At one point, an unmasked White looked directly at a security camera, revealing his face, court documents said.

He was seen carrying a blue duffel bag with something "heavy and angular," weighing it down from inside, according to court documents. White was later seen standing with an unidentified person at the Crown Gas Station parking lot at Cross and Hanover streets when someone in a black Acura circled.

Camera footage from the gas station showed two groups exchanging "angry words" before gunfire came from the Acura, court documents said. The Acura then fled south on Hanover Street.

White and the unidentified person ran back to the Honda, with White in the driver's seat.

According to court documents, the Acura fled while White was getting into the car. When White began driving down Hanover Street, the car ahead of him was a dark gray car similar to the Acura.

As the dark car reached the 1400 block of S. Hanover Street, security cameras captured repeated gunfire coming from the Honda driven by White. Eight shots were fired from the Honda while it was traveling south. The dark vehicle sustained several gunshots.

White then stopped the Honda, allowing the passenger to fire a second round of eight shots, which were seen on camera, hitting around the dark vehicle.

Both cars then fled the area in opposite directions on Fort Avenue, according to court documents.

The Honda turned off Hanover Street onto Fort Avenue, where cameras captured a plastic tarp covering the driver's side window.

Using a license plate reader and information about the damage to the vehicle, detectives were able to record the Honda's license plate number. That information later revealed that the vehicle was registered to White. The car was found and impounded a few days later.

During an interview with detectives, White acknowledged that he was in Federal Hill at the time of the shooting, and said he heard gunshots but denied he was near them.

He also admitted to driving his van that night but declined to say who he was with at the time, according to court officials.