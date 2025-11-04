Federal Hill residents bothered by racist flyers found in their Baltimore neighborhood

Federal Hill residents are upset and disappointed after they say dozens of racist flyers were found scattered around the streets and sidewalks.

Some said they were walking near Cross Street Market and found flyers with "KKK" strewn across streets and sidewalks.

"People don't think like regular people; they think really disgusting and crazy," a Federal Hill resident said.

Federal Hill flyer CBS News Baltimore

Residents said the flyers were quickly picked up and thrown away. But the messages left people uneasy.

"It's really sad because we're in a divided country now," a Federal Hill resident said. "It doesn't represent me as a white man, for anybody that's putting them up, they need to get out of our area and our neighborhoods."

Baltimore police said an official report has not been filed at this time.

Community reacts to racist flyers

Baltimore City Councilmember Zac Blanchard said he was disgusted when he heard about this happening in his district.

He's calling on city, state, and federal leaders to denounce the increased incidents of hate happening to multiple groups all across the country.

"This is definitely something that I take extremely seriously in my district, and there is unequivocal condemnation from both the council, from the mayor and his team, from the police department," Blanchard said. "This is not something we mix words with. There's no space for this, and we don't pretend like there is."

Blachard said the racist flyers are not representative of who we are as a city, a statement that people in the neighborhood agreed on.

"Brainless, craziest people, to do something like that, because that's old-time stuff, you know," a neighbor said.

"It doesn't represent us as a community, it doesn't represent Cross Street, everybody is welcome here," another neighbor said. "We're diverse down here, we've got tons of different restaurants, foods, everything is down here. And anybody is welcome."