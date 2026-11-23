There's no question that Ravens fans are devoted, but following a six-game losing streak, the question remains — just how loyal are they?

"When the Os and the Ravens are doing well, all the bars do well. Everyone around here does well. And when they suck, it kind of sucks," said Tobi Ajumaon, bartender at Pub Dog in Federal Hill.

Unfortunately, they've seen more of the latter recently.

Sunday's game against the Panthers marked the sixth straight loss for the Ravens, and the team isn't the only one feeling the impact.

"For sure, it's been rough. Weekends in general have been rough," said Ajumaon when asked if he's noticed the crowds dwindling.

Ajumaon says football season is a huge moneymaker for the bars in the neighborhood, given its close proximity to M&T Bank Stadium.

Other bartenders, like Justin Carmona over at One Star, say they've noticed the fans that are out don't have the same enthusiasm.

"I've noticed more of an upset crowd, but I haven't seen too much of a drop-off when it comes to the fans still supporting their city, still supporting their team," said Carmona, bartender at One Star.

The exact numbers surrounding the impact on business were not immediately available.

But both bars are doing what they can to keep people coming through the doors on football Sundays — running specials, delivering great service, opening the touchdown tent outside, and playing other games that people might be interested in.

"The support from fans in general is really good, but there's still a lot of football fans in general, so Sundays haven't been terrible. But the Ravens doing well definitely makes it better," said Ajumaon.

And with six games left of the regular season, they aren't giving up hope quite yet.

"I'll always have hope. I don't care if we're down by 40 points, I'm still going to cheer as if we're about to win the Super Bowl," said Carmona.

You can help local bars and restaurants like the ones in Fed Hill win by heading to the nearest one to you to watch the Ravens take on the Texans this Sunday.

And who knows? Maybe just maybe the Ravens will pull off a win, as well.