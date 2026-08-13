FBI announces major sweep that captured 109 fugitives in Maryland and Delaware

The FBI announced Thursday results of a major fugitive sweep in Maryland and Delaware that led to the arrests of 109 individuals in an effort to combat violent crime.

During a press conference held at the FBI's field office in Baltimore, officials said the operation involved more than a dozen federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. In addition to the arrests, the sweep resulted in the seizure of three firearms.

"These are meaningful results," FBI Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul said. "This surge demonstrates the FBI's unwavering commitment to public safety. Together with our partners, we targeted violent offenders threatening our communities and took decisive action to hold them accountable."

FBI officials said the operation was part of the FBI's "Summer Heat 2.0" nationwide initiative that brings together agents, task force officers, intelligence personnel, professional staff, and partner agencies in a coordinated effort to identify, locate, and apprehend violent offenders.