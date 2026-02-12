FBI sounds alarm over record-high "romance scams"

While you might be out there searching for your Valentine, scammers are out there looking for victims.

The FBI is reporting record-high numbers of what they are calling "romance scams," people online pretending to be a potential love interest in an attempt to steal your money.

So now, special agents are urging people to think twice about who they might be engaging.

"This is a whiteboard that was found in the scam compound in Cambodia that really lays out for the individuals conducting the scams a step-by-step playbook," said Special Agent Keith Custer, with the FBI Baltimore office.

How the scams work

Special Agent Custer explains this compound was busted in January after a months long investigation, where thousands of people conducting scams were stationed in one office in Cambodia.

One whiteboard outlines how to conduct a scam, by finding customers, filtering through who might be vulnerable and wealthy, and playing into their emotions, before asking them for money.

Special Agent Custer says these scammers are professional in what has become, for many, especially overseas, a full-time job.

"It's amazing how many bad things happen to these scammers," Custer said. "They'll be injured, they'll be robbed or mugged overseas, they'll have a business and have some need to infuse capital into the business that only their love interest can settle."

Romance scams in Maryland

More than 24,000 people reported falling victim to a romance scam in 2025, losing more than $943 million. That was up 35% from 2024.

Marylanders lost $15.2 million on romance scams in 2025.

"Usually English is not the first language for a lot of these folks," said Special Agent Custer. "They're going to be telling you they love you almost right off the bat. The real red flag needs to be when they start asking for money."

And if they continue to get it, they will continue to try chasing wallets by chasing hearts.

"It's a recipe that's been working for the scammers, they see it's profitable, and they are continuing to execute it," said Special Agent Custer.

If you think you may be a victim of one of these scams, you are urged to contact law enforcement, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, and your bank right away.