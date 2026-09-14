FBI offers reward in shooting death of 5-year-old in Dorchester County

The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to those responsible for the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl in Dorchester County.

Na'Ryah Adams was killed in her home in Linkwood, Maryland on August 11 at 2:14 a.m., according to police. Her father was critically wounded in the shooting.

The FBI is offering $15,000 for any information leading to an arrest and conviction, said a tweet posted on the FBI's Baltimore X account.

In August, Na'Ryah's family spoke with WBOC, the CBS affiliate in Salisbury, Maryland, and called for justice.

"She just was a loving person, and she loved her brothers and sisters, even though she might've nagged them a little bit," said Adams' grandmother, Jolynn Adams.

"She was a sweet, innocent little girl. Funny and playful. She did not deserve it," another family member added. "And I want justice for my uncle, too."

The FBI is asking anyone with information about the crime to call the Maryland State Troopers Homicide unit tipline at 202-953-1903, or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.