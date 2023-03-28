FBI offering $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of Roy McGrath

BALTIMORE — The FBI is seeking the public's assistance in locating Roy McGrath, the ex-chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who is considered a fugitive after failing to appear at his federal trial on March 13.

McGrath was indicted on in October 2021, and faces a maximum of 100 years in federal prison for charges that he illegally recorded former Gov. Hogan and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from state government.

Anyone with information regarding McGrath's whereabouts should immediately call the FBI's tip line at 1-800-225-5324, or the U.S. Marshals Service office, at 1-866-4WANTED. Tip submissions may remain anonymous.

