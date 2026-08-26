Father charged in death of 1-year-old left in hot vehicle in Baltimore

The father of a 1-year-old child who died in Baltimore after being left in a hot vehicle has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the child's death.

Yaakov Reichman turned himself into police on August 24 at police headquarters in Baltimore, said a statement from the Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

The 32-year-old Reichman was then transported to the department's central booking facility, where he was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The incident leading to the arrest took place on July 16, 2026, when police responded to a report of an unconscious child who had been left unattended in a vehicle in the 6200 block of Greenspring Avenue.

After arriving, officers located 1-year-old David Reichman, who was unresponsive. Medics attempted life-saving measures on the child, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The child's remains were transported to the Medical Examiner's office to determine the cause of death. Investigators determined the cause to be hyperthermia, due to heat exposure, after the child was left unattended in the family vehicle.