20-year-old man dies after being stabbed in the chest in downtown Baltimore

A 20-year-old man has died after being stabbed in downtown Baltimore late Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to 20 West Baltimore Street around 11:28 p.m. for a report of a stabbing, police said.

When they arrived, officers found the 20-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead a short time after.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LockUp.