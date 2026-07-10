Baltimore man sentenced to 70 years for fatal MTA bus shooting in 2024

A 63-year-old man was sentenced to 70 years in prison after fatally shooting a man on an MTA bus in November 2024.

The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office made the announcement on Friday.

"Today's sentence ensures that James Richburg will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the senseless murder of William Womack, whose life was stolen in a brazen act of violence in broad daylight on an MTA bus," Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates said.

James Richburg, 63, was convicted on the following charges:

second-degree murder,

use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence

and illegal possession of a firearm.

Argument ensued over Gatorade bottle

An argument, seemingly stemming from a Gatorade bottle, led to the shooting on November 30, 2024.

Police say that as 32-year-old William Womack was getting off an MTA bus, he dropped his Gatorade bottle near Richburg. That's when the two began arguing back and forth.

When Womack got off the bus, Richburg was heard yelling, "I won't let you live," prompting Womack to get back on the bus and ask him to repeat himself.

Richburg then shouted, "I won't let you live [expletive], you didn't hear me?" while brandishing a firearm in his pants.

That's when Richburg walked up to Womack and shot him in the chest, just a few feet away from him, before both individuals ran off the bus.

Womack was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

"My office remains steadfast in our commitment to reducing gun violence, protecting our communities, and seeking justice for victims and their loved ones. I commend Assistant State's Attorney Brent Weinberg and BPD's homicide team for their dedication to securing this outcome and delivering justice for Mr. Womack and his family," Bates said.