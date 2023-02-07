Fatal hit & run crash under investigation on Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel

BALTIMORE -- A fatal hit-and-run crash Monday night on Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel is under investigation, U.S. Park Police said.

Police said detectives are looking for a metallic blue Nissan Maxima with damage to the front driver's side and mirror in connection with the crash.

Officials said around 11:30 p.m. that a crash investigation was underway in the southbound lanes of the highway in the area of Route 197. Traffic was diverted to Route 197.

It was not immediately clear how many people were involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the USPP Tip Line at (202) 379-4877.