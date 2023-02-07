Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal hit & run crash under investigation on Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A fatal hit-and-run crash Monday night on Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel is under investigation, U.S. Park Police said.

Police said detectives are looking for a metallic blue Nissan Maxima with damage to the front driver's side and mirror in connection with the crash. 

Officials said around 11:30 p.m. that a crash investigation was underway in the southbound lanes of the highway in the area of Route 197. Traffic was diverted to Route 197. 

It was not immediately clear how many people were involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the USPP Tip Line at (202) 379-4877.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 7:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.