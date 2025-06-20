Fantastic Friday across Maryland ahead of dangerous heat wave

We get to enjoy a fantastic Friday of weather after a strong to damaging line of storms Thursday evening. Skies will stay partly to mostly sunny today with a comfortable breeze out of the west-northwest. Humidity levels dropped overnight and we'll benefit from the low humidity today. High temperatures will climb into the middle 80s. All outdoor plans now through this evening look picture perfect. Enjoy this beautiful and comfortable weather today as a dangerous heat wave is on the way.

Summer heat during AFRAM weekend

A surge of heat builds into the region this weekend, just in time for major outdoor events like the AFRAM festival in Baltimore.

Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will rise into the low to mid-90s, and when combined with elevated humidity levels, heat index values could climb to near 100 degrees or higher by Sunday afternoon. Festival-goers are urged to take precautions, including wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, seeking shade when possible, and drinking plenty of water.

The UV index over the weekend will be around a 9 or 10, so please wear sun protection and apply generous amounts of sunscreen.

Dangerous heat wave arrives next week

A powerful upper-level ridge of high pressure will establish itself over the Mid-Atlantic, creating a multi-day stretch of extreme heat.

First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Sunday through Wednesday of next week. Actual high temperatures will flirt with 100° each day. The heat index could easily exceed that threshold, possibly feeling as hot as 105°. In some highly urbanized areas, heat index values may climb as high as 110°,

Monday and Tuesday should be the peak of the heat wave, with some spots potentially experiencing heat index values above 105 degrees. These conditions could lead to heat-related illnesses if proper precautions aren't taken. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities during peak heating hours, check on vulnerable neighbors, and ensure pets have access to water and shade.

Later in the week, the upper-level ridge will begin to weaken, allowing for slightly cooler - though still hot - temperatures in the 90s. As moisture returns to the region, so will the chance for scattered thunderstorms by late next week, offering a potential pattern change as July gets underway.

Stay with WJZ for continuous updates on the intensifying heat into next week.